Casey: Health center funding shouldn't wait for 'misery on the streets'

The Republican-controlled Congress shouldn't wait for “misery on the streets” to pass long-term funding for community health centers, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said Thursday.

Casey held a press conference to highlight the plight of the centers, which was comparable to that of the Children Health Insurance Program until Congress passed a bill earlier this week that included a six-year funding package for the program.

The $5 billion that funded the centers for two years expired at the same time as the funding for CHIP, at the end of September.

An earlier continuing resolution earmarked $550 million for the centers, but that is projected to only keep them running through March.

“While this funding patch would provide some short-term relief, they don't provide the long-term stability that these health centers need,” Casey said.

Noting that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Congress earlier this month that short-term funding bills, known as continuing resolutions, are hurting the military, the senator said that's also true of the uncertainty they create for the health care centers.

“Government by CRs is just not the way to go,” Casey said.

The centers provide basic health and dental services to about 800,000 Pennsylvanians and more than 25 million people nationwide, he said.

Mon Valley Community Health Services in Monessen is a federally qualified health center but doesn't receive any of the grant money that Casey is talking about, said Executive Director Luther Sheets.

A representative for Community Health Cinic Inc. in New Kensington couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Primary Care Health Services Inc. operates 10 health centers in Allegheny County that treats about 17,000 patients, said Dr. Michael Barnett, the interim CEO.

The company has started making plans for what it will do if the federal funding is delayed or cut, he said.

“It's just precautionary, but a real threat obviously,” he said.

The nonprofit has other funding streams and federal grants for the next three years and is looking at collaborations with area health care providers and insurers, but its finances are dependent on the community health funding program.

“If it just stopped altogether, it would be catastrophic,” Barnett said.

Getting long-term funding would allow the nonprofit to refocus its attention on its patients.

“It's the people we serve who are being impacted by all this foolishness,” Barnett said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.