Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

UPMC researchers discover breast cancer mutation

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer. (AP File Photo)
A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer. (AP File Photo)

Updated 5 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, Magee-Womens Research Institute and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center say they have uncovered new clues for potential improved treatments for breast cancer patients.

A research team identified a new genetic change in the estrogen receptor that hinders treatment of breast cancer in some patients.

This is the first time that estrogen fusion proteins have been identified in human breast tissue that has led to the understanding how they function. And that finding has the potential to lead to better treatments, the study's senior author said.

“We think we now have tools to measure changes to tumors that have become resistant to therapy,” said Adrian Lee, director of the Women's Cancer Research at MWRI and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

“This, however, is really a first step.”

Estrogen Receptor – ER – breast cancer, which is diagnosed in two-thirds of breast cancer patients, is fueled by the presence of estrogen in the body. Anti-estrogen therapy is usually successful in first treating the disease. But, ER-positive cancers often recur because the cancer develops a resistance to treatment. The estrogen fusion proteins sometimes split in half and eliminate the binding site anti-estrogen therapy targets.

“Physicians will continue administering anti-estrogen therapy, not realizing this genetic mutation has occurred,” Lee said. “Now that we understand the change, though, we can detect it with a blood test and improve treatments for this form of the disease.”

Lee said the mutation was identified in a patient who had ER-positive breast cancer and received anti-estrogen therapy. The patient's breast cancer recurred and she eventually passed away from the disease.

A member of Lee's team was performing a posthumous genetic analysis from tissue in UPMC's organ donation program and discovered the mutation, he said.

“Over time, we were able to identify many more cases of this mutation in patients with recurrent disease,” said Lee, adding that he predicts genetic analysis will soon be the dominant field of ER-positive breast cancer research. And that, in turn, will lead to both improved treatments and survival rates.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year and around 40,920 will die from the disease. It is estimated to cause the death of one out of 38 women. It is the second-leading cause of death in women, only lung cancer kills more.

The findinds were published in the Jan. 19 issue of the journal Annals of Oncology.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me