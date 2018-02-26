Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Allegheny Health Department rewards efforts to accommodate nursing moms

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Finding a place to breast feed their infants can be stressful for nursing mothers, whether they have returned to work, are shopping, or taking older children to a park or play date.

In an effort to encourage extra efforts in welcoming and supporting nursing mothers, the Allegheny County Health Department, in cooperation with the Women, Infants and Children Breastfeeding Program, is seeking nominations for its annual Breastfeeding Friendly Places Awards.

According to a release, the awards go to workplaces, public places, and other sites away from home who best accommodate those women and their babies.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months, if possible.

Recent surveys indicate the number of babies breastfed in Pennsylvania for at least six months is 48 percent, compared to 52 percent nationwide, the release states.

“It's encouraging to see that the number of nursing mothers in our state that breastfeed for six months or longer is increasing. We know that the availability of breastfeeding-friendly locations can support breastfeeding, which has great benefits for moms and babies,” health department director Dr. Karen Hacker says in the release.

“We want to encourage organizations to take the initiative to develop breastfeeding friendly environments,” she says.

Flextime or extended paid maternity leave, health plans with breast pump coverage, work site day care and provisions for breastfeeding at work are all among benefits employers can consider.

Public sites can provide attractive, clean, private areas with comfortable seating for nursing mothers, the release suggests.

Nominations can be made to the WIC program until May 22. Winners will be announced during World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7.

Details: 412-350-4637 or achd.net/bfa/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me