Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Chuck Noll Foundation awards grants to concussion researchers

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Chuck Noll.
Getty Images
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Chuck Noll.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research awarded more than $600,000 in grants to five research teams at the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and UPMC.

The foundation was started in 2016 by the Pittsburgh Steelers with an initial contribution of $1 million and the mission to support continued research and education on brain injuries and treatment of sports-related concussions. Noll coached the Steelers for 23 years and led the team to four Super Bowl victories.

“Chuck Noll was a great coach who was ahead of his time in recognizing the need for a better understanding of sports-related brain injuries,” said Arthur J. Rooney II, president of the Pittsburgh Steelers and chairman of the foundation board, in a release. “He would be very pleased with these grants, especially being awarded to Pittsburgh-based researchers.”

The first-year distribution will be $278,000, Recipients include Dr. Michael Collins and Dr. Anthony Kontos of UPMC. They are conducting a one-year randomized, controlled study of a specific treatment approach for adolescent patients following a sports-related concussion.

Also at UPMC, recipients Dr. Juan Fernandez-Miranda and Dr. Frank Yehl are involved in a one-year study to assess changes in the brains of retired contact sport athletes with post traumatic disorders.

Recipients Dr. C. Edward Dixon and Dr. Shaun Carlson at Pitt are doing a three-year study to use one of the brain's fatty acids to improve the functioning of neurons in the brain damaged by multiple traumatic brain injuries.

Automated detection and suppression of brain tsunamis is the topic of a three-year study by Dr. Pulkit Grover, Dr. Marlene Behrmann, Dr. Michael Tarr, Dr. Shawn Kelly, Dr. Jonathan Elmer and Dr. Lori Shutter of Carnegie Mellon University and Pitt. The team is looking to develop a concussion monitoring and treatment system.

Researchers from Pitt and the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Ava Puccio and Dr. Jessica Gill are conducting a three-year study assessing biomarkers following a concussion for potential monitoring for return to play, school or work.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me