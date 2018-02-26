New blood test could help diagnose concussions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to marketing a blood test that could determine whether an adult is suffering from a concussion.

Traumatic brain injuries are caused by a bump or blow to the head that impacts the brain's normal activity and can vary in severity. A concussion — a term that is used loosely — is temporary unconsciousness caused by a blow to the head. The aftereffects of a concussion are confusion and temporary loss of memory.

Dr. Edward Snell, an Allegheny Health Network orthopedics surgeon and team physician for the Pittsburgh Pirates, says the idea behind the concussion blood test is to reduce a patient's exposure to radiation.

“A CT scan is significant radiation,” Snell says. “It is 100 times the normal X-ray.”

People suspected of having a head injury are examined using the 15-point Glasgow Coma Scale, a neurological scale. In most cases, a computed tomography scan, or CT, is performed before treatment.

The Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator is a blood test that works by measuring levels of proteins — UCH-L1 and GFAP — that are released by the brain and go into the blood stream 12 hours after the head trauma takes place. The blood proteins can predict if the patient will develop intracranial lesions that will be visible on a CT scan and which won't. The blood test results can be available in three to four hours and possibly save the patient from unnecessary radiation exposure.

“A blood-testing option for the evaluation of a (mild traumatic brain injury concussion) not only provides health care professionals with a new tool, but also sets the stage for a more modernized standard of care for testing of suspected cases,” says Scott Gottleib, FDA commissioner, in a release.

“Availability of a blood test for (mild traumatic brain concussion will likely reduce the CT scans performed on patients with concussions each year, potentially saving our health care system the cost of often unnecessary neuroimaging tests,” Gottleib says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 2.8 million emergency room visits by people who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2013. And of that total, traumatic brain injury resulted in the deaths of almost 50,000 people, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, the Brain Trauma Indicator blood test was able to predict the presence of intracranial lesions on a CT scan 99.6 percent of the time.

Snell says the concussion blood test is a welcome development.

“Anything new to help the diagnosis,” he says. “It's another tool in our tool belt to help patients.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346 or selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.