Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

2 more die of flu complications in Allegheny County

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Flu season typically runs from early October through May, reports the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends people 6 months and older get annual flu vaccines.
REUTERS
Flu season typically runs from early October through May, reports the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends people 6 months and older get annual flu vaccines.

Updated 1 hour ago

Two additional Allegheny County residents died of flu-related complications within the last month — bringing to the total this season up to 21 — the county Health Department said Monday.

Both decedents were men in their mid-60s. Health department officials were unsure whether the residents had underlying medical conditions.

Since flu season began in October, 21 people in Allegheny County have died of the flu, compared with eight flu-related deaths at this time a year earlier.

“While flu activity is declining, the virus is still circulating,” Health Department spokesman Ryan Scarpino said. “It's not too late for residents to protect themselves by getting a flu shot, if they have not already done so.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said flu activity is past its peak.

“We continue to see a downward trend in flu activity in Allegheny County,” Scarpino said.

Through Saturday, the number of flu cases in Allegheny County totaled 9,791, compared to 4,026 last year at this time. Updated Westmoreland County statistics will be released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of health.

The flu kills about 36,000 people a year, according to the CDC.

Flu activity usually begins in October and peaks between December and March.

Much of this season's concern was caused by a dominant flu strain called H3N2.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me