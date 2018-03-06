Cole Memorial Hospital now part of UPMC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cole Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in Coudersport in north-central Pennsylvania, will now be known as UPMC Cole.

A deal, announced in June, makes UPMC Cole one of 30-plus hospitals in the UPMC system, which has tertiary hospitals in Erie, Altoona, Williamsport and Harrisburg.

UPMC Cole will continue to try to be supported by its local board of directors and a new partnership with UPMC Susquehanna in Lycoming County.

“We share a common vision with UPMC to optimize the health of individuals and communities,” said Ed Pitchford, president and chief executive officer of UPMC Cole, in a release. “Together, we're making great strides, and we look forward to future partnerships and innovation.”

UPMC has said it will invest at least $27.5 million in the hospital over the next seven years.

“UPMC and Cole Memorial have the same commitment to patient-focused clinical excellence, and for nearly 10 years, we have partnered through UPMC Hamot in Erie to provide cardiology and shared education services in this region,” said Leslie Davis, senior vice president of UPMC, and executive vice president and chief operating officer of UPMC's Health Services Division.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.