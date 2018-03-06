Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Cole Memorial Hospital now part of UPMC

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
The UPMC sign atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.
Tribune-Review
The UPMC sign atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 6 hours ago

Cole Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in Coudersport in north-central Pennsylvania, will now be known as UPMC Cole.

A deal, announced in June, makes UPMC Cole one of 30-plus hospitals in the UPMC system, which has tertiary hospitals in Erie, Altoona, Williamsport and Harrisburg.

UPMC Cole will continue to try to be supported by its local board of directors and a new partnership with UPMC Susquehanna in Lycoming County.

“We share a common vision with UPMC to optimize the health of individuals and communities,” said Ed Pitchford, president and chief executive officer of UPMC Cole, in a release. “Together, we're making great strides, and we look forward to future partnerships and innovation.”

UPMC has said it will invest at least $27.5 million in the hospital over the next seven years.

“UPMC and Cole Memorial have the same commitment to patient-focused clinical excellence, and for nearly 10 years, we have partnered through UPMC Hamot in Erie to provide cardiology and shared education services in this region,” said Leslie Davis, senior vice president of UPMC, and executive vice president and chief operating officer of UPMC's Health Services Division.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me