Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

There's an at-home test for breast cancer mutations. Should you take it?

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
23andMe's home-based saliva collection kit. Companies are playing into a rise in the profile of DNA itself as a gift item, from kits such as this to works of art.
23andMe
23andMe's home-based saliva collection kit. Companies are playing into a rise in the profile of DNA itself as a gift item, from kits such as this to works of art.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home test people can use to get genetic information about their risk for breast cancer, potentially setting the stage for more do-it-yourself medicine in the future.

But, breast cancer experts caution, it is still important to get an expert to interpret the results and have mammogram screenings on a regular basis.

The $199 kit — from 23andMe, a California-based personal genomics and biotechnology company — analyzes a person's saliva.

When sending the information, people must ask that their saliva be analyzed for breast cancer genes or ovarian cancer genes, the FDA said in a news release. The test also can be used to check men for risk of developing breast or prostate cancer.

The test specifically identifies whether a person has any of the three BRCA1/BRCA2 breast cancer gene mutations that are the most common in people of Ashkenazi — Eastern or Central European — Jewish descent. There are 1,000 known BRCA mutations. BRCA1/BRCA2 mutations identified by the test are present in about 2 percent of Ashkenazi Jewish women, the National Cancer Institute said.

Dr. Jane Raymond, a medical oncologist at Allegheny General Hospital, said the 23andMe test is a small piece of the puzzle and questions remain about what people will do with the results. She said she expects a lot of people will order the kit.

“This serves a small portion of the population,” said Raymond, adding that it's important for people to know their family history of breast cancer.

“But, if you have a strong history of breast cancer, it doesn't necessarily mean you have a predisposition,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year.

“This authorization is incredibly valuable for those who might not be aware of their Ashkenazi Jewish descent or aren't familiar with their family history of cancer,” Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “But it's important to understand that the majority of cancer is not hereditary, our test does not account for all genetic variants that can cause a higher risk of cancer, and people should continue with their recommended cancer screenings.”

A report in the New York Times said the FDA required 23andMe to add a warning statement explaining the test's limitations, as well as the fact a negative test does not rule out other genetic mutations associated with cancer risk. Also, the warning says test results should not be used to determine medical treatment.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me