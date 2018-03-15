Friday is match day for University of Pittsburgh medical students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future arrives Friday in sealed envelopes for 146 students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

At noon inside the Petersen Events Center the soon-to-be graduates of its medical school will simultaneously open a sealed envelope and learn where they will spend the next three to seven years honing their craft.

The dramatic event, held nationally, is known as Match Day.

Through the National Resident Matching Program, a nonprofit, a computer algorithm is used to match the new physician with the location where they will do their residency training. During the past few years, more than 80 percent of Pitt medical students received one of their top 3 choices.

“It's an exciting and nerve-wracking time,” 2017 graduate Sudipta Devanath, 29, who is specializing in internal medicine, told the Trib a year ago . “It's gut-wrenching to wait.”

Devanath received her first choice and headed off to Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

The Tribune-Review will be on hand to cover this year's ceremony.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.