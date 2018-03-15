Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Health

Friday is match day for University of Pittsburgh medical students

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Alexis Chidi, 27, of the South Side celebrates with fellow medical students after finding out she was assigned to Johns Hopkins for her residency on the annual Match Day on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Petersen Events Center in Oakland. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Alexis Chidi, 27, of the South Side celebrates with fellow medical students after finding out she was assigned to Johns Hopkins for her residency on the annual Match Day on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Petersen Events Center in Oakland. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.

Updated 19 hours ago

The future arrives Friday in sealed envelopes for 146 students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

At noon inside the Petersen Events Center the soon-to-be graduates of its medical school will simultaneously open a sealed envelope and learn where they will spend the next three to seven years honing their craft.

The dramatic event, held nationally, is known as Match Day.

Through the National Resident Matching Program, a nonprofit, a computer algorithm is used to match the new physician with the location where they will do their residency training. During the past few years, more than 80 percent of Pitt medical students received one of their top 3 choices.

“It's an exciting and nerve-wracking time,” 2017 graduate Sudipta Devanath, 29, who is specializing in internal medicine, told the Trib a year ago . “It's gut-wrenching to wait.”

Devanath received her first choice and headed off to Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

The Tribune-Review will be on hand to cover this year's ceremony.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-872-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me