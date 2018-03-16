Connecticut mayor featured in UPMC Super Bowl ad collapses during gubernatorial event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mayor of Danbury, Conn., who was prominently featured in a UPMC Super Bowl ad, collapsed during a gubernatorial candidates' event Thursday night.

UPMC's television advertisements during the Super Bowl contained a one-minute spot with Republican Mayor Mark Boughton, who discussed his recent brain tumor surgery and recovery.

On Thursday, Boughton, 54, became ill during a candidate meet-and-greet at the North House in Avon, Conn. and was rushed to the hospital, according to the Hartford Courant.

His campaign manager, Marc Dillon, told the Courant Boughton was resting comfortably at the UConn Health Center in Farmington.

Another gubernatorial candidate, Prasad Srinivasan, a physician and state representative, assisted Boughton as well as two other doctors and a registered nurse who were in the room at the time.

"We may not always agree, but our thoughts are with @MayorMark tonight,'' Connecticut Democrats tweeted.

UPMC ran eight ads during the Feb. 4 Super Bowl, including Boughton's.

He discussed the diagnosis of a brain tumor and how doctors referred him to UPMC for treatment.

Just moments before he collapsed Thursday night, Boughton spoke about his treatment and used it as a metaphor for how he would help heal Connecticut's fiscal problems.

"Mark mentioned his past brain tumor diagnosis, how he sought out the best medical team to attack that illness and how he relentlessly fought the challenge to regain his health and was blessed to be standing before us that evening," the Avon Republican Town Committee wrote on its Facebook page. "Mark also said as governor he would similarly fight to revive Connecticut."

We may not always agree, but our thoughts are with @MayorMark tonight. — Connecticut Dems (@CTDems) March 16, 2018

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.