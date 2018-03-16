Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Connecticut mayor featured in UPMC Super Bowl ad collapses during gubernatorial event

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:57 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The mayor of Danbury, Conn., who was prominently featured in a UPMC Super Bowl ad, collapsed during a gubernatorial candidates' event Thursday night.

UPMC's television advertisements during the Super Bowl contained a one-minute spot with Republican Mayor Mark Boughton, who discussed his recent brain tumor surgery and recovery.

On Thursday, Boughton, 54, became ill during a candidate meet-and-greet at the North House in Avon, Conn. and was rushed to the hospital, according to the Hartford Courant.

His campaign manager, Marc Dillon, told the Courant Boughton was resting comfortably at the UConn Health Center in Farmington.

Another gubernatorial candidate, Prasad Srinivasan, a physician and state representative, assisted Boughton as well as two other doctors and a registered nurse who were in the room at the time.

"We may not always agree, but our thoughts are with @MayorMark tonight,'' Connecticut Democrats tweeted.

UPMC ran eight ads during the Feb. 4 Super Bowl, including Boughton's.

He discussed the diagnosis of a brain tumor and how doctors referred him to UPMC for treatment.

Just moments before he collapsed Thursday night, Boughton spoke about his treatment and used it as a metaphor for how he would help heal Connecticut's fiscal problems.

"Mark mentioned his past brain tumor diagnosis, how he sought out the best medical team to attack that illness and how he relentlessly fought the challenge to regain his health and was blessed to be standing before us that evening," the Avon Republican Town Committee wrote on its Facebook page. "Mark also said as governor he would similarly fight to revive Connecticut."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me