Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

University of Pittsburgh's Match Day pairs future doctors with residency training

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, March 16, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
From left: James Bowen, Sydney Beache and Corey Rearick during Match Day inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland on March 16, 2018.
UPMC
From left: James Bowen, Sydney Beache and Corey Rearick during Match Day inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland on March 16, 2018.
The envelopes please! Future doctors grab perhaps the most important letter they'll ever receive on March 16, 2018 inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland. Match Day occurs annually when aspiring doctors learn the next chapter of their medical careers. Here's how the matching procedure works: After months of lengthy interviews, applicants and residency programs rank each other, and a computer algorithm determines where the physicians will cultivate their respective crafts.
Suzanne Elliott
The envelopes please! Future doctors grab perhaps the most important letter they'll ever receive on March 16, 2018 inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland. Match Day occurs annually when aspiring doctors learn the next chapter of their medical careers. Here's how the matching procedure works: After months of lengthy interviews, applicants and residency programs rank each other, and a computer algorithm determines where the physicians will cultivate their respective crafts.
Sydney Beaceh and her father, Dr. Garth Beache at Match Day inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland on March 16, 2018.
Suzanne Elliott
Sydney Beaceh and her father, Dr. Garth Beache at Match Day inside Petersen Events Center in Oakland on March 16, 2018.
James Bowen receives his match for a residency at UPMC on March 16, 2018. Match Day occurs annually when aspiring doctors learn the next chapter of their medical career.
Suzanne Elliott
James Bowen receives his match for a residency at UPMC on March 16, 2018. Match Day occurs annually when aspiring doctors learn the next chapter of their medical career.

Updated 4 hours ago

The anxiety level on the floor of the Petersen Events Center was high shortly before noon Friday as 146 soon-to-be graduates of the University of Pittsburgh Medical School learned where they would be spending the next to three to seven years of their lives.

The annual event called Match Day pairs medical students with a residency program through the National Resident Matching Program, a nonprofit that matches graduating medical student with residency programs across the country. Nationally, more than 31,000 future doctors were paired Friday to training programs.

Before learning their residency destinations, medical students clad in cobalt blue t-shirts gathered with family and friends. At the stroke of noon, they were directed over to a long table and told to find an envelope with their name and picture on it.

The envelopes contained perhaps the most important letters they would receive.

A quick countdown was given, and the future doctors opened their envelope.

Sydney Beache of Louisville, Ky., wiped tears from her eyes as she learned she was going to be doing her residency at Washington University in St. Louis. Her father, Dr. Garth Beache, a radiologist at the University of Louisville's School of Medicine, stood off to the side beaming with pride.

"Now, she's my peer," joked Dr. Beache, who surprised his daughter by attending the ceremony.

Sydney Beache, 25, is planning on specializing in general surgery with an emphasis on the liver and pancreas.

"I find it interesting," said Beache, who has an undergraduate degree in biology from Stanford University.

Corey Rearick of Beaver County told his wife, Markie, an oncology nurse, that if he got his wish and matched with the University of Chicago then she would have to buy a parka.

"That was the first thing he told me when he opened his envelope," Markie said. "But, I will always be a Pirates fan."

Rearick, 25, who has a degree in biology from Waynesburg University, will specialize in oncology at Chicago.

"I am really, really happy," he said. "Four years came down to 10 seconds."

James Bowen, the class president, who wants to specialize in pediatrics also got his first choice, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. His undergraduate degree is in biochemistry from Lehigh University.

"I knew I matched and was cautiously optimistic," said Bowen, 25, whose hometown is Flemington, N.J.

Overall, 37 medical students were matched to Pitt programs, said Dr. Joan Harvey, associate dean for student affairs. Johns Hopkins and the University of Michigan were matched with multiple Pitt students, she said.

"They are all top programs," she said. "You had a great match."

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

Related Content
Friday is match day for University of Pittsburgh medical students
The future arrives Friday in sealed envelopes for 146 students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. At noon inside the Petersen Events Center the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me