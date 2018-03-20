Free 'Stop the Bleed' classes to be held by Allegheny Health Network

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three free classes on life-saving skills will be held by Allegheny Health Network trauma specialists next weekend.

The classes will be based around a national awareness campaign called Stop the Bleed, which encourages citizens to become trained on how to help someone who is injured before emergency responders arrive.

Class attendees will learn about using tourniquets, packing wounds and other ways to stop a person from bleeding during the 90-minute session. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a bleeding control kit. Classes are open to the public. Anyone participating should be 13 and older.Sarah Zelazny, trauma prevention coordinator at AHN, said in a news release that such knowledge can help save someone's life.

“A person can die from blood loss within five minutes, and bystanders are often the first on the scene no matter how fast emergency services arrive,” Zelazny said in the release. “In some cases, such as in an active shooting situation, medical help might even be further delayed. That is why it is so important for the general public to know how to stop or greatly minimize blood loss under a variety of circumstances.”

The classes are scheduled for March 31, National Stop the Bleed Day, at the following locations:

• Allegheny General Hospital, 10-11:30 a.m., Magovern Conference Center, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side.

• West Penn Hospital, 2-3:30 p.m., Wintergarden Room, 4800 Friendship Ave., Bloomfield.

• Forbes Hospital, 4-5:30 p.m., Forbes Learning Center, 2570 Haymaker Road, Monroeville.

Registration is required at: https://www.ahn.org/events . For more information, contact trauma prevention at 412-310-6102 or stopthebleed@ahn.org.

Police and school officials around the area have gotten the training, and kits have been distributed in about 70 local school districts.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.