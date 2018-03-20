Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Free 'Stop the Bleed' classes to be held by Allegheny Health Network

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
A dummy leg is used to teach the proper way to apply a tourniquet during Stop the Bleed training. The program, being taught to school employees and police across the region, shows how to stop bleeding from serious wounds until medical help arrives.
Courtesy of Stop the Bleed
A dummy leg is used to teach the proper way to apply a tourniquet during Stop the Bleed training. The program, being taught to school employees and police across the region, shows how to stop bleeding from serious wounds until medical help arrives.

Updated 9 hours ago

Three free classes on life-saving skills will be held by Allegheny Health Network trauma specialists next weekend.

The classes will be based around a national awareness campaign called Stop the Bleed, which encourages citizens to become trained on how to help someone who is injured before emergency responders arrive.

Class attendees will learn about using tourniquets, packing wounds and other ways to stop a person from bleeding during the 90-minute session. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a bleeding control kit. Classes are open to the public. Anyone participating should be 13 and older.Sarah Zelazny, trauma prevention coordinator at AHN, said in a news release that such knowledge can help save someone's life.

“A person can die from blood loss within five minutes, and bystanders are often the first on the scene no matter how fast emergency services arrive,” Zelazny said in the release. “In some cases, such as in an active shooting situation, medical help might even be further delayed. That is why it is so important for the general public to know how to stop or greatly minimize blood loss under a variety of circumstances.”

The classes are scheduled for March 31, National Stop the Bleed Day, at the following locations:

• Allegheny General Hospital, 10-11:30 a.m., Magovern Conference Center, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side.

• West Penn Hospital, 2-3:30 p.m., Wintergarden Room, 4800 Friendship Ave., Bloomfield.

• Forbes Hospital, 4-5:30 p.m., Forbes Learning Center, 2570 Haymaker Road, Monroeville.

Registration is required at: https://www.ahn.org/events . For more information, contact trauma prevention at 412-310-6102 or stopthebleed@ahn.org.

Police and school officials around the area have gotten the training, and kits have been distributed in about 70 local school districts.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me