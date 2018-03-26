Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health

South Side UPMC outpatient center moving services, could close

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, March 26, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
UPMC is taking steps that could lead to it closing the UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center, the hospital system announced Monday.

The Mary Street facility, which opened in 1889, needs at least $10 million in repairs, according to a UPMC news release.

The hospital system is still considering whether it will completely close the facility, but it is going to start making changes in early July, according to the release. At that time, other UPMC hospitals will take over the facility's surgeries. Some popular services the facility offered will be moved to other South Side locations, including urgent care, rehab, medical tests and scans such as MRIs, CT scans and X-rays, according to the release.

“We remain committed to serving the South Side community, and we also will be exploring transportation options for patients from that community who may need it to access additional services at UPMC Mercy,” spokeswoman Susan Manko said in a statement.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

