Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Pa. agency reports dramatic increase of newborns exposed to opioids before birth

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
AP Photo
AP Photo

Updated 5 hours ago

Drug withdrawal in newborns increased more than 1,000 percent over the past 17 years, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The independent state agency said in a report Wednesday that babies diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, tend to be born premature, have a low birth weight, have trouble feeding and suffer from respiratory problems. NAS takes place when the baby is exposed to addictive drugs, like opioids, in the mother's womb.

Dr. Mark Caine, head of obstetrics at Allegheny Health Network, said NAS is a recent phenomenon because opioid abuse was not an issue a decade ago.

“What's happening reflects the trends of the country,” Caine said.

The council said there were 1,912 NAS-related newborn hospital stays in Pennsylvania last year. NAS was diagnosed in 58 percent of the babies, the report said.

In Allegheny County, for every 1,000 newborn hospital stays in 2016-17, NAS was diagnosed 15.6 percent of the time. In Westmoreland County, the rate was 24.7 percent; Washington County, 19.6 percent; and Butler County, 19.3 percent.

The average hospital length of stay of NAS newborns was 17.1 days, compared with 3.5 days for other newborn stays, a difference of 26,018 days. It added $14.1 million in hospital payments last year.

“This brief provides more examples of the alarming impact the opioid crisis has had on Pennsylvania families and, specific to these findings, babies,” Joe Martin, PHC4's executive director, said in a statement.

The council said NAS-related stays were highest among white, non-Hispanic newborns.

The agency's findings gibe with what Caine sees in his practice.

“Generally caucasian, non-Hispanic and not black,” he said. “A lot of the mothers are middle class and are between the ages of 20 to 35. This reflects the worsening (opioid) crisis.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me