Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

University of Pittsburgh opens surgical tech center

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus

Updated 2 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday announced the opening of a surgical technologies testing center in Oakland.

The new Collaborative Research Education and Technology Enhancement in Surgery, or Pittsburgh CREATES, will be in the Biomedical Science Tower South on Lothrop Street in Oakland.

Pittsburgh CREATES will pursue research in computer-assisted image guidance, remote sensing, machine learning and other technologies to advance surgical practice and improve patient care. Surgical robots, a $1.53 billion industry, will play a large role.

“Pittsburgh CREATES offers the opportunity to bring the unique strengths of our region to companies that are laying the groundwork for significant health care improvement in the surgical domain,” Max Fedor, executive director of Pittsburgh CREATES, said in a statement. “Our goal is to work with our strong network of industry partners to find new and disruptive ways to improve outcomes, while driving down the cost of surgical interventions through technology.”

“We see this not only as a platform for developing new ideas and intellectual property that benefit Pitt, but also as a means of evolving best practices and training techniques,” said Dr. Jonas Johnson, chair of the Pittsburgh CREATES executive board and chair of the department of otolaryngology at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC. “Innovation in the education and credentialing of surgeons using simulation and other technology-based approaches flattens the learning curve, leading to improved consistency, productivity and outcomes.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me