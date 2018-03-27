University of Pittsburgh opens surgical tech center

The University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday announced the opening of a surgical technologies testing center in Oakland.

The new Collaborative Research Education and Technology Enhancement in Surgery, or Pittsburgh CREATES, will be in the Biomedical Science Tower South on Lothrop Street in Oakland.

Pittsburgh CREATES will pursue research in computer-assisted image guidance, remote sensing, machine learning and other technologies to advance surgical practice and improve patient care. Surgical robots, a $1.53 billion industry, will play a large role.

“Pittsburgh CREATES offers the opportunity to bring the unique strengths of our region to companies that are laying the groundwork for significant health care improvement in the surgical domain,” Max Fedor, executive director of Pittsburgh CREATES, said in a statement. “Our goal is to work with our strong network of industry partners to find new and disruptive ways to improve outcomes, while driving down the cost of surgical interventions through technology.”

“We see this not only as a platform for developing new ideas and intellectual property that benefit Pitt, but also as a means of evolving best practices and training techniques,” said Dr. Jonas Johnson, chair of the Pittsburgh CREATES executive board and chair of the department of otolaryngology at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC. “Innovation in the education and credentialing of surgeons using simulation and other technology-based approaches flattens the learning curve, leading to improved consistency, productivity and outcomes.”