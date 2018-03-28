Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

'Juul' electronic cigarette usage raises concerns

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
In this Feb. 20, 2014 photo, Talia Eisenberg passes a white wall of doom, at the Henley Vaporium in New York. The wall lists in big black letters the numerous tars and chemicals found in tobacco cigarettes, but absent in e-cig use if one is careful about the liquids purchased. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
In this Feb. 20, 2014 photo, Talia Eisenberg passes a white wall of doom, at the Henley Vaporium in New York. The wall lists in big black letters the numerous tars and chemicals found in tobacco cigarettes, but absent in e-cig use if one is careful about the liquids purchased. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a doctor holds an e-cigarette in a smoking lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. An exhaustive government report issued Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 wrestles with the potential benefits and harms of the vapor-emitting devices, which remain unclear more than a decade after their introduction in the U.S. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a doctor holds an e-cigarette in a smoking lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. An exhaustive government report issued Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 wrestles with the potential benefits and harms of the vapor-emitting devices, which remain unclear more than a decade after their introduction in the U.S. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Updated 7 hours ago

School districts across the country are becoming increasingly concerned with the popularity of Juul electronic cigarettes, according to a report in TIME magazine .

A Juul looks like a flash drive, can last up to 200 puffs, can be recharged on a USB port and has as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. It accounted for 33 percent of the e-cigarette market in 2017, according to data in a Wells Fargo report.

Because of the increased usage among teens, school districts in Kentucky, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and California have started to amend school policies to deal with its popularity.

The Food and Drug Administration also is coming under criticism for delaying its review of the Juul cigarettes, which come in flavors such as mango, creme brulee and fruit medley.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me