FDA approves Mylan's new HIV drug
Updated 12 hours ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a once daily, single-tablet regimen produced by Mylan for the HIV treatment in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 88 pounds.
The medication, called Symfi, is designed to treat HIV type 1, the most common strain of the virus.
Cecil-based Mylan said in 2017 HIV was the highest pharmacy spend for Medicaid, the third highest for health exchange plans and the fifth highest for commercial plans. Overall, total spending on HIV drugs has more than tripled since 2017, Mylan said.
The introduction of Symfi comes after the FDA's recent approval of two Mylan antiretroviral medications, Cimduo and Symfi Lo.
“As the largest supplier of antiretrovirals by volume in the world, Mylan has a longstanding commitment to expanding affordable access to treatments for people living with HIV,” Heather Bresch, Mylan CEO, said in a statement.