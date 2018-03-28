Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Pitt announces new director of its Center for Vaccine Research

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
W. Paul Duprex.
University of Pittsburgh
W. Paul Duprex.

Updated 12 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh's Center for Vaccine Research has tapped W. Paul Duprex as its new director following a two-year search.

“Dr. Duprex has a deep passion for not only understanding infectious diseases, but also for transforming that knowledge into practical developments, such as vaccines, that will protect public health,” Arthur Levine, senior vice chancellor of the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of Medicine at Pitt, said in a release. “Under his leadership, the vaccine development legacy that Pitt began with Dr. Jonas Salk will continue to thrive and make Pittsburgh proud.”

Duprex comes to Pitt from Boston University's School of Medicine, where he was a professor of microbiology and director of bioimaging at the university's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories.

Duprex, who will hold Pitt's Jonas Salk Chair for Vaccine Research, will also direct the Regional Biocontainment Laboratory, a high-security facility at the center that allows scientists to contain and study dangerous pathogens.

“The vast majority of vaccines are still given by injection, but Pitt has exciting, ongoing research to change that and deliver them in ways that don't involve large needles,” Duprex said. “This offers tremendous opportunities to develop temperature-stable vaccines, something that motivates me greatly since this could have a major impact on delivery in the developing world.”

He replaces Saleem Khan, a Pitt professor of microbiology and molecular genetics, who was serving as interim director.

Duprex earned a Ph.D. in molecular virology from Queen's University Belfast in the United Kingdom, following research in biocontainment on foot-and-mouth disease virus at The Pirbright Institute.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me