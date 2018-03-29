Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health

AHN to celebrate National Donate Life month

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Highmark Health is the parent company of Allegheny Health Network.
All seven Allegheny Health Network Hospitals will host events in April to raise awareness of the critical need for organ donors.

Each hospital will host platforms for stories about organ donations from both recipients and families of the donor.

On April 13, employees at the AHN hospitals, and parent company, Highmark Health, will wear blue and green attire to show support for “National Donate Blue and Green Day.” During that day, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and AHN will have an information table at Highmark's Fifth Avenue Place headquarters in Pittsburgh. That evening, Fifth Avenue Place will be illuminated in blue and green light.

Twenty people die in the U.S. each day while waiting for an organ, according to the Center For Organ Recovery & Education (CORE). The national organ waiting list has 115,000 people, including 7,500 people in Pennsylvania.

“With a new patient added to the national organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes, our goal is to improve the public's awareness and understanding of this critical issue and increase the registration for organ donation so that this precious gift is available to more people,” said Cynthia Hundorfen, AHN president and chief executive officer.

