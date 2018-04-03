Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Human Rights Campaign recognizes UPMC's Children's Hospital and WPIC

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
UPMC
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Updated 13 hours ago

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of UPMC were once again recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Children's and Western Psych were among 418 health care facilities nationwide to be named in LGBTQ health care equality. Facilities awarded this title meet four criteria: LGBTQ Patient-Centered Care; LGBTQ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies and LGBTQ Patient and Community Engagement.

This is the fourth time Western Psych has been recognized and the third time for Children's.

“We are firmly committed at Children's to working together to ensure that all individuals and families feel welcome whenever they seek our services,” said Dr. Elizabeth Miller, chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Children's.

Carol VanZile, WPIC's director of BH Regulatory, Compliance & Accreditation, said: “We embrace dignity and respect for all our patients, visitors and staff. Affirming our commitment to reducing LGBTQ disparities in behavioral health care is another opportunity for us to create an environment that envelops the strengths that individuals bring to behavioral health care.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me