Human Rights Campaign recognizes UPMC's Children's Hospital and WPIC
Updated 13 hours ago
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of UPMC were once again recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Children's and Western Psych were among 418 health care facilities nationwide to be named in LGBTQ health care equality. Facilities awarded this title meet four criteria: LGBTQ Patient-Centered Care; LGBTQ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies and LGBTQ Patient and Community Engagement.
This is the fourth time Western Psych has been recognized and the third time for Children's.
“We are firmly committed at Children's to working together to ensure that all individuals and families feel welcome whenever they seek our services,” said Dr. Elizabeth Miller, chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Children's.
Carol VanZile, WPIC's director of BH Regulatory, Compliance & Accreditation, said: “We embrace dignity and respect for all our patients, visitors and staff. Affirming our commitment to reducing LGBTQ disparities in behavioral health care is another opportunity for us to create an environment that envelops the strengths that individuals bring to behavioral health care.”