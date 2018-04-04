Allegheny Health Network breaks ground on Butler cancer center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of its $225 million plan to build regional cancer centers, Allegheny Health Network broke ground Wednesday on a $20 million cancer center at Pullman Center Business Park in Butler.

“At AHN, we understand that a cancer patient's experience and outcome are both enhanced greatly by having access to high-quality, comprehensive clinical and support services under one roof and in a location that is the most convenient to them and their families,” Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN president and CEO, said in a statement, “We are excited to bring this outstanding level of care to our patients who live and work in Butler County.”

There will be 1.7 million new cancer cases this year, including 81,000 in Pennsylvania, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Butler facility, expected to be open in early 2019 and employ 20 health care professionals, will house clinical and support services including radiation oncology, medical oncology and infusion therapy, nutritional counseling, social services and access to clinical trials. AHN said Pullman was chosen for its proximity to the greatest number of cancer patients, available parking and room for expansion.

“Investing in more services to care for our patients closer to where they are is the foundation of our commitment to addressing the escalating cancer care needs of the Western Pennsylvania community,” said Dr. David Parda, chairman of the AHN Cancer Institute, in a statement.

Earlier this year, AHN broke ground on a cancer center in Monroeville and last month on the $80 million Cancer Institute Academic Center at Allegheny General Hospital . Other AHN cancer cents are expected to be built in Beaver and Erie.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or viaTwitter@41Suzanne.