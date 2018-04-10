Lyme disease still a mystery, says expert with Western Pa. roots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lyme disease is still a bit of a mystery, says a Lyme expert who has been studying the disease for more than three decades.

“In the history of infectious diseases, it takes a long time to figure out,” says Dr. Sam Donta. “We are getting there.”

Donta, a Western Pennsylvania native who now lives in Falmouth, Mass., was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Pennsylvania Lyme Medical Conference April 6 and 7 at Drexel University College of Medicine. Speakers at the conference called “New Frontiers in Lyme and Related Tick-Borne Diseases” included nine of country's top Lyme disease researchers and clinicians.

Lyme disease is a problem in Pennsylvania, with cases increasing 25 percent a year in the last four years, according to PA Lyme Resources Network, a statewide network whose mission is to raise awareness of the disease.

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of spread by ticks that can usually be found on the white-footed mouse.

The most common sign of infection is an expanding area of redness on the skin that begins at the site of a tick bite about a week after it has occurred. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and joint pain. It can also lead to heart-block, dementia-like vasculitis and stroke, the state Department of Health said.

The first incident of Lyme was reported in the early 1970s in Wisconsin, Donta says.

“It is one of those things that takes a long time to multiply and it takes a long time to get rid of,” says Donta, adding that antibiotics are used to treat the illness.

Complicating the study of Lyme, however, is that it is hard to diagnose. There is no blood test to see if a person is infected.

“All the blood tests say is whether a person has been exposed,” he says. “I diagnose it clinically. It is a combination of symptoms.”

The ticks that carry the disease are nearly naked to the eye and are much smaller than the ones pulled off a pet, he says.

“The ticks go to a place where they can draw blood,” Donta says. “That can be under an arm, in the groin area, or around the ear. ...If you're getting sick and the symptoms are not going away, you have to think about Lyme disease.”

