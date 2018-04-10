Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Lyme disease still a mystery, says expert with Western Pa. roots

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
A free screening of 'Under Our Skin,” an award-winning 2008 documentary exploring the Lyme disease epidemic, is set for 6 p.m. March 23 in the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center.
Tribune-Review
A free screening of 'Under Our Skin,” an award-winning 2008 documentary exploring the Lyme disease epidemic, is set for 6 p.m. March 23 in the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center.

Updated 17 hours ago

Lyme disease is still a bit of a mystery, says a Lyme expert who has been studying the disease for more than three decades.

“In the history of infectious diseases, it takes a long time to figure out,” says Dr. Sam Donta. “We are getting there.”

Donta, a Western Pennsylvania native who now lives in Falmouth, Mass., was the keynote speaker at the 2018 Pennsylvania Lyme Medical Conference April 6 and 7 at Drexel University College of Medicine. Speakers at the conference called “New Frontiers in Lyme and Related Tick-Borne Diseases” included nine of country's top Lyme disease researchers and clinicians.

Lyme disease is a problem in Pennsylvania, with cases increasing 25 percent a year in the last four years, according to PA Lyme Resources Network, a statewide network whose mission is to raise awareness of the disease.

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of spread by ticks that can usually be found on the white-footed mouse.

The most common sign of infection is an expanding area of redness on the skin that begins at the site of a tick bite about a week after it has occurred. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and joint pain. It can also lead to heart-block, dementia-like vasculitis and stroke, the state Department of Health said.

The first incident of Lyme was reported in the early 1970s in Wisconsin, Donta says.

“It is one of those things that takes a long time to multiply and it takes a long time to get rid of,” says Donta, adding that antibiotics are used to treat the illness.

Complicating the study of Lyme, however, is that it is hard to diagnose. There is no blood test to see if a person is infected.

“All the blood tests say is whether a person has been exposed,” he says. “I diagnose it clinically. It is a combination of symptoms.”

The ticks that carry the disease are nearly naked to the eye and are much smaller than the ones pulled off a pet, he says.

“The ticks go to a place where they can draw blood,” Donta says. “That can be under an arm, in the groin area, or around the ear. ...If you're getting sick and the symptoms are not going away, you have to think about Lyme disease.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me