Highmark Health gives $25 million grant to Penn State Cancer Institute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highmark Health gave a $25 million grant to Penn State Health on Thursday to support specialized cancer care and research at Penn State Cancer Institute in Dauphin County.

The grant is part of the new $1 billion partnership between Highmark and Penn State Health, the parent of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The insurer is looking to create more medical facilities in targeted areas outside of major cities in Pennsylvania.

“We're very focused on this part of the state,” said David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health.

The $25 million grant will allow the Cancer Institute to make immediate investments in new cancer treatment drugs, clinical trials to test new therapies, as well as the recruitment of scientists.

Highmark said in a release that one of the Cancer Institute's greatest needs is the recruitment of highly trained personnel to assist in project management and protocol development for translational research and clinical trials.

Money from the grant will also go toward clinical researchers and development of investigator-initiated trials to bring research ideas into the clinic. The Cancer Institute is based at the Hershey Medical Center campus and has two other locations in central Pennsylvania: State College and in Reading at Penn State Health St. Joseph.

“Penn State College of Medicine has a rich history in cancer research from our work decades ago that contributed to the development of the world's first cervical cancer vaccine to many vital studies under way today that are helping us to understand how different cancers form, spread and can effectively be treated,” Craig Hillemeier, dean of the Penn State College of Medicine.

Locally, Highmark's Allegheny Health Network broke ground on three cancer centers including ones in Allegheny General Hospital, Monroeville and Butler. Regional cancer centers are also planned for Beaver and Erie.

“People need to be near their homes,” Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter @41Suzanne.