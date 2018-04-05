Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Highmark Health gives $25 million grant to Penn State Cancer Institute

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 9 hours ago

Highmark Health gave a $25 million grant to Penn State Health on Thursday to support specialized cancer care and research at Penn State Cancer Institute in Dauphin County.

The grant is part of the new $1 billion partnership between Highmark and Penn State Health, the parent of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The insurer is looking to create more medical facilities in targeted areas outside of major cities in Pennsylvania.

“We're very focused on this part of the state,” said David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health.

The $25 million grant will allow the Cancer Institute to make immediate investments in new cancer treatment drugs, clinical trials to test new therapies, as well as the recruitment of scientists.

Highmark said in a release that one of the Cancer Institute's greatest needs is the recruitment of highly trained personnel to assist in project management and protocol development for translational research and clinical trials.

Money from the grant will also go toward clinical researchers and development of investigator-initiated trials to bring research ideas into the clinic. The Cancer Institute is based at the Hershey Medical Center campus and has two other locations in central Pennsylvania: State College and in Reading at Penn State Health St. Joseph.

“Penn State College of Medicine has a rich history in cancer research from our work decades ago that contributed to the development of the world's first cervical cancer vaccine to many vital studies under way today that are helping us to understand how different cancers form, spread and can effectively be treated,” Craig Hillemeier, dean of the Penn State College of Medicine.

Locally, Highmark's Allegheny Health Network broke ground on three cancer centers including ones in Allegheny General Hospital, Monroeville and Butler. Regional cancer centers are also planned for Beaver and Erie.

“People need to be near their homes,” Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me