Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Bleeding in 5 states, deaths attributed to rat poison in synthetic pot

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and sickened more than 100 in other states in the past month.
Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and sickened more than 100 in other states in the past month.

Updated 13 hours ago

Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and caused severe bleeding in more than 100, including a few in four other states.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted doctors nationwide that patients with severe, unexplained bleeding may be additional cases.

The CDC is helping Illinois authorities investigate the outbreak in that state, which began in early March. Illinois reported seven more cases Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to at least 116.

Patients and samples of synthetic marijuana from Illinois have tested positive for a lethal ingredient often used in rat poison, the CDC and Illinois authorities said.

Symptoms include coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody noses, bleeding gums and internal bleeding. CDC's alert says outside Illinois, emergency rooms in Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin and Maryland have treated affected patients since March 10.

Illnesses have been linked to fake marijuana before, but this is the first outbreak involving rat poison contamination, the CDC's Renee Funk said. Those sickened require hospitalization and treatment with vitamin K to control bleeding, she said.

“This is an unusual outbreak,” said Funk, adding it's unclear how the contamination occurred.

Fake marijuana, also called synthetic cannabinoids, contains man-made chemicals that produce a high similar to marijuana. It is sold in smoke shops and other stores as liquids that can be used in e-cigarettes or in dried plant material that can be smoked. Nicknames include K2, Spice and Kush.

“The number of cases continues to go up each day,” said Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Synthetic cannabinoids in general are not safe, and this is one example of not knowing what chemicals are in the product. We are telling people don't use synthetic cannabinoids.”

The federal government and many states have banned some of these products or specific ingredients, but the CDC says manufacturers skirt these laws by creating new products or labeling them “not for human consumption.”

Tests on fake pot bought at a Chicago convenience store by undercover agents detected the rat poison ingredient, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release. Three store employees were arrested and face federal drug charges.

Illnesses from fake marijuana have increased in recent years; a CDC report noted at least 456 cases between 2010 and 2015. The products are up to 100 times more potent than the active ingredient in marijuana, and severe reactions have included seizures, coma and delirium.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me