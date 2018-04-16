Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Pixabay
Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments — like Merck's Keytruda — that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.
Michael Lund/AP
Research released on Monday, April 16, 2018 suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments — like Merck's Keytruda — that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common cancer types.

Updated 23 hours ago

CHICAGO — New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.

One study found using one of these drugs — Merck's Keytruda — with usual chemotherapy greatly improved survival for people newly diagnosed with the most common type of cancer that had spread beyond the lungs.

That's a first, and it's expected to quickly set a new standard of care for about 70,000 patients each year in the United States.

Results were discussed Monday at an American Association for Cancer Research conference in Chicago and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me