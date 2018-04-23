Barbara Bush's death sparks discussion about end-of-life decisions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neal Sacramento enjoyed the quality of his life.

He loved his family, having breakfast every Friday with his friends and he adored his home in North Braddock, which he had shared with his wife of 67 years, Patricia.

That home was where he wanted to die, said his granddaughter, Ramie O'Brien.

Diagnosed with colon and kidney cancer in 2004, he “always said he didn't want dialysis,” said O'Brien, a hospice nurse with Allegheny Health Network Health Care at Home.

True to his word, Sacramento declined dialysis when informed in April 2017 that his remaining kidney was failing. Instead, O'Brien said her grandfather, a quadriplegic, wanted to enjoy his remaining days without the burden of treatment.

“Around Easter 2017, we had a conversation,” O'Brien said. “There was nothing more they could do. He was admitted to hospice and my team came out to the house. They developed a great relationship.”

Sacramento died on April 2, nearly a year after he began receiving hospice care. He was 90 years old and took his final breaths where he wanted — in his home.

“We have the medical knowledge to keep people alive,” O'Brien said. “But, wouldn't you rather have a quality of life? Let people enjoy their last days.”

Just before she died April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush turned attention to end-of-life preferences when she opted to not seek additional medical treatment for congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Her decision to focus on comfort care prompted questions:

When is it time to stop medical treatment and concentrate on comfort and quality of life?

Dr. Randy Hebert, chief medical officer for Allegheny Health Network Healthcare@Home; Home Health; Palliative Care and Hospice, said it depends on the person and his or her goals and values. Another major factor lies in the ability to treat the illness.

“The key is talking to the person,” Hebert said.

Bush, who died at her home in Houston just days after publicly saying she was stopping medical treatment, had the opportunity to say goodbye to family and friends. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, held her hand when she died. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Dr. Andrew Thurston, medical director of palliative care for UPMC Mercy, said it is the patient's — not the family's — personal decision.

“Some people have said they have had a great life and get me home and keep me comfortable,” Thurston said. “Others, however, opt for treatment.”

Thurston said if treatment of the condition stops working, then comfort care is usually explored. For terminally ill patients, comfort care means hospice, or palliative care.

Statistics from the Hospice Association of America and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization show a third of all hospice patients are 85 or older.

Palliative care vs. hospice

Palliative care is designed to improve the quality of life for the patient and family through prevention and relief of suffering through a team approach of doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care professionals who work with the primary care doctor. It can take place at a hospital, or in a patient's home.

Hospice is similar. It is usually for people at the end of their lives with no other options. Two physicians are required to certify that a person has less than six months to live if the disease follows its usual course, according to the Medicare Hospice Benefit.

Terminally ill patients are rarely in denial about their conditions, said Dr. Jaime Nemeth, a hospice and palliative care specialist at St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon. In most cases, patients have put their final affairs in order and usually have an advanced health care directive, or living will. “This ensures a person is getting the treatment they want,” Nemeth said.

Making the decision

But people really need to think about what they want before facing the end of life, Hebert said.

“You need to have the talk right from the beginning,” he said. “Say something like, ‘I don't plan on dying anytime soon, but I want to take care of this just in case.'”

Before deciding on stopping treatment, it's important for patients to let family members know their final wishes, Hebert said.

“You should do it right from the beginning,” Hebert said.

For her part, Ramie O'Brien has no regrets bringing in hospice to look after her grandfather.

“He was happy,” she said. “Our staff came there and he got to know everyone.”

“He had the best quality that he could.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter@41Suzanne.