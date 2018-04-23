Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Barbara Bush's death sparks discussion about end-of-life decisions

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Ramie O'Brien (left) and daughter Tessa O'Brien-Spellman sit for a photo at Tessa's home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged to Neal Sacramento—Ramie's grandfather and Tessa's great-grandfather—and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ramie O'Brien (left) and daughter Tessa O'Brien-Spellman sit for a photo at Tessa's home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged to Neal Sacramento—Ramie's grandfather and Tessa's great-grandfather—and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.
Tessa O'Brien-Spellman holds a candle with a photo of her great-grandfather Neal Sacramento at her home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged Sacramento and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Tessa's mother Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tessa O'Brien-Spellman holds a candle with a photo of her great-grandfather Neal Sacramento at her home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged Sacramento and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Tessa's mother Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.
Ramie O'Brien (sitting) and daughter Tessa O'Brien-Spellman pose for a photo at Tessa's home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged to Neal Sacramento — Ramie's grandfather and Tessa's great-grandfather — and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ramie O'Brien (sitting) and daughter Tessa O'Brien-Spellman pose for a photo at Tessa's home in North Braddock on Monday, April 23, 2018. The home once belonged to Neal Sacramento — Ramie's grandfather and Tessa's great-grandfather — and is where he spent his final days before he died earlier this month. Ramie, a hospice nurse, opted to use hospice for her ailing grandfather so he could enjoy his last year of life at home. Tessa and Ramie's mother Debra Sacramento were his primary caregivers.

Updated 19 hours ago

Neal Sacramento enjoyed the quality of his life.

He loved his family, having breakfast every Friday with his friends and he adored his home in North Braddock, which he had shared with his wife of 67 years, Patricia.

That home was where he wanted to die, said his granddaughter, Ramie O'Brien.

Diagnosed with colon and kidney cancer in 2004, he “always said he didn't want dialysis,” said O'Brien, a hospice nurse with Allegheny Health Network Health Care at Home.

True to his word, Sacramento declined dialysis when informed in April 2017 that his remaining kidney was failing. Instead, O'Brien said her grandfather, a quadriplegic, wanted to enjoy his remaining days without the burden of treatment.

“Around Easter 2017, we had a conversation,” O'Brien said. “There was nothing more they could do. He was admitted to hospice and my team came out to the house. They developed a great relationship.”

Sacramento died on April 2, nearly a year after he began receiving hospice care. He was 90 years old and took his final breaths where he wanted — in his home.

“We have the medical knowledge to keep people alive,” O'Brien said. “But, wouldn't you rather have a quality of life? Let people enjoy their last days.”

Just before she died April 17, former first lady Barbara Bush turned attention to end-of-life preferences when she opted to not seek additional medical treatment for congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Her decision to focus on comfort care prompted questions:

When is it time to stop medical treatment and concentrate on comfort and quality of life?

Dr. Randy Hebert, chief medical officer for Allegheny Health Network Healthcare@Home; Home Health; Palliative Care and Hospice, said it depends on the person and his or her goals and values. Another major factor lies in the ability to treat the illness.

“The key is talking to the person,” Hebert said.

Bush, who died at her home in Houston just days after publicly saying she was stopping medical treatment, had the opportunity to say goodbye to family and friends. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, held her hand when she died. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Dr. Andrew Thurston, medical director of palliative care for UPMC Mercy, said it is the patient's — not the family's — personal decision.

“Some people have said they have had a great life and get me home and keep me comfortable,” Thurston said. “Others, however, opt for treatment.”

Thurston said if treatment of the condition stops working, then comfort care is usually explored. For terminally ill patients, comfort care means hospice, or palliative care.

Statistics from the Hospice Association of America and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization show a third of all hospice patients are 85 or older.

Palliative care vs. hospice

Palliative care is designed to improve the quality of life for the patient and family through prevention and relief of suffering through a team approach of doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care professionals who work with the primary care doctor. It can take place at a hospital, or in a patient's home.

Hospice is similar. It is usually for people at the end of their lives with no other options. Two physicians are required to certify that a person has less than six months to live if the disease follows its usual course, according to the Medicare Hospice Benefit.

Terminally ill patients are rarely in denial about their conditions, said Dr. Jaime Nemeth, a hospice and palliative care specialist at St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon. In most cases, patients have put their final affairs in order and usually have an advanced health care directive, or living will. “This ensures a person is getting the treatment they want,” Nemeth said.

Making the decision

But people really need to think about what they want before facing the end of life, Hebert said.

“You need to have the talk right from the beginning,” he said. “Say something like, ‘I don't plan on dying anytime soon, but I want to take care of this just in case.'”

Before deciding on stopping treatment, it's important for patients to let family members know their final wishes, Hebert said.

“You should do it right from the beginning,” Hebert said.

For her part, Ramie O'Brien has no regrets bringing in hospice to look after her grandfather.

“He was happy,” she said. “Our staff came there and he got to know everyone.”

“He had the best quality that he could.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter@41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me