Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Afghanistan war veteran receives first-ever genital transplant

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
The medical team (L-R) Richard Redett, Trinity Bivalacqua, Gerald Brandacher and Arthur Bud Burnett, plus W.P. Andrew Lee, director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, stand near a mannequin.
AFP/Getty Images
The medical team (L-R) Richard Redett, Trinity Bivalacqua, Gerald Brandacher and Arthur Bud Burnett, plus W.P. Andrew Lee, director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, stand near a mannequin.

Updated 9 hours ago

In what is being called a medical first, an Afghanistan war veteran, whose genitals were blown off by a roadside bomb, received a donated penis and scrotum in a 14-hour surgery at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the Washington Post reported.

The transplant included an entire penis, scrotum and partial abdominal wall, which made the surgery unique from the four other penis transplants, which included only an organ. For this transplant, the donor's testes were first removed because of ethical issues, particularly the potential ability to father children with another man's DNA.

The patient, who asked to remain anonymous, also was given a transfusion of bone marrow from the donor and will require immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection of the organ. The solider's injury in Afghanistan also required the amputation of both legs above the knee.

The surgery, done in March by a team of 11 doctors, including nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons, was the result of years of research, studies and cadaver work. Doctors are hopeful if the transplant proves successful, then it can be used for injured veterans and other men who have sustained severe genital injuries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me