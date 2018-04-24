Afghanistan war veteran receives first-ever genital transplant
In what is being called a medical first, an Afghanistan war veteran, whose genitals were blown off by a roadside bomb, received a donated penis and scrotum in a 14-hour surgery at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the Washington Post reported.
The transplant included an entire penis, scrotum and partial abdominal wall, which made the surgery unique from the four other penis transplants, which included only an organ. For this transplant, the donor's testes were first removed because of ethical issues, particularly the potential ability to father children with another man's DNA.
The patient, who asked to remain anonymous, also was given a transfusion of bone marrow from the donor and will require immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection of the organ. The solider's injury in Afghanistan also required the amputation of both legs above the knee.
The surgery, done in March by a team of 11 doctors, including nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons, was the result of years of research, studies and cadaver work. Doctors are hopeful if the transplant proves successful, then it can be used for injured veterans and other men who have sustained severe genital injuries.