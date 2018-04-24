Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health

Altoona teen recounts 'scary' E. coli ordeal from eating tainted lettuce

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Mia Zlupko, 16, of Altoona in her class photo.
Mia Zlupko, 16, of Altoona in her class photo.

Mia Zlupko, a 16-year-old from Altoona, is a dancer who likes to eat healthy.

So it wasn't unusual for her to buy a salad from a store like she did earlier this month. The violent sickness that followed, including vomiting and severe abdominal pain, was a troubling first.

It took four days for her to discover what caused the sickness: E. coli from tainted lettuce in the salad.

"It was a scary process and I wouldn't want to go through it again," she said in an interview with Altoona's WTAJ-TV .

Zlupko spent four days in the hospital after becoming ill. Just before she was scheduled to be discharged, doctors informed her that she had a strain of E. coli.

Her mother Tina Zlupko was relieved by the news.

"Had we not gone back to the doctor and then gone to the emergency room, she could have gotten much sicker very quickly," Tina Zlupko wrote on Facebook.

"We honestly thought we were instead looking at a lifelong autoimmune condition associated with irritable bowel disease based on the symptoms she's been having and all the regular bacterial studies coming back negative," the elder Zlupko wrote, describing the ordeal as "horrible and scary stuff."

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration warned residents to throw out romaine lettuce from Yuma, Ariz., following a recent E. coli outbreak affecting numerous states, including Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said all romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region should not be consumed. This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, as well as chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine.

To date, Pennsylvania has had 12 confirmed cases of a strain of E. coli that causes bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and vomiting. Eight people have been hospitalized and one person has developed Hemolytic-uremic syndrome. Symptoms of the syndrome include anemia, acute kidney failure and a low platelet count.

Nationwide, the E. coli outbreak has infected 64 people in 16 states.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or via Twitter@41Suzanne.

