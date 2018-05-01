Former Trump health offical: GOP tax bill will raise insurance prices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump's former top health official said Tuesday that health insurance costs would likely go up as a result of Trump-backed Republican legislation removing the federal requirement that everyone have health insurance.

Congressional Republicans eliminated the individual insurance mandate, which was part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, as part of a tax overhaul they passed in December.

Removing the mandate without passing other reforms could spur young, healthy people to pull out of the ACA's insurance market and stop paying premiums, driving up costs for those remaining in the “pool” of people with insurance, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told the World Heath Care Congress in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Times .

“There are many, and I'm one of them, who believe that that actually will harm the pool in the exchange market,” Price said.

Price resigned last fall after reports that he was traveling on taxpayer-funded private planes.

While he was at Health and Human Services, Price said the individual mandate wasn't working and that people were choosing to go without health insurance because they weren't satisfied with the health plans' coverage, according to the Times.

Insurers have also predicted the repeal of the mandate would drive up monthly premiums for people with ACA plans. People who get insurance through their employers would not be affected.

Insurance price increases are typically announced in the fall, before the start of the ACA's open enrollment period. Democrats, who have defended the ACA, predicted cost increases would hurt Republicans in the midterm elections.

“Washington Republicans have not stopped attacking affordable health care, and when out-of-pocket costs skyrocket right before the midterms, House Republicans' political nightmare will only worsen,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tyler Law said in an emailed statement.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.