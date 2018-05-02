Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Wanted: Volunteers for large study of DNA, health habits

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
The University of Pittsburgh is participating in a massive research program to study the health habits of Americans.
The University of Pittsburgh is participating in a massive research program to study the health habits of Americans.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC will partner up with 100 different organizations from across the country to participate in the National Institutes of Health's research program called All of Us that launches nationwide May 6.

The goal of the program is to enroll 1 million volunteers to donate biological samples and share health care information in order to help researchers understand illnesses and develop treatments.

The program, funded by NIH, is part of the Precision Medicine Initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

“Welcome to the future of health care,” said Dr. Steven Reis, Pitt's associate vice chancellor for clinical research, health sciences, and professor of medicine and of emergency medicine.

The NIH started a pilot version of the program last year. Project participants include the University of California system, as well as participating organizations in New York, Boston, and Detroit, Reis said. All data will be used solely for research purposes.

Both Pitt and UPMC have 5,000 participants, a number they hope will grow to 120,000. They have also received $60 million from the NIH to fund their share. Overall, the NIH will invest $500 million in the program, which is expected to continue for five – possibly longer – years. The program is currently open to only UPMC patients. It will be open to everyone in about a month, Reis said.

Precision medicine is a new approach to treatment of disease that takes people's lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes, into account.

“This is something that is needed,” said Andrew Brown a researcher at Pitt's School of Dental Medicine, who was part of the local beta All of Us. “I am glad I did.”

Participants, usually recruited by their primary care doctor, are asked to fill out a survey that looks overall health habits, as well as where they live and work. Their measurements and blood pressure are taken. They also provide a urine sample.

“It was very easy,” said Janice Yasko, 77, of Evans City. “Being an old lady, I think about these things.”

For Errika Hager, 29, a Plum mother of two, becoming part of the pilot portion of All of Us, was much more personal. She developed gestational diabetes during one of her pregnancies. Plus, her grandmother had breast cancer and another close relative developed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

“For me I also wanted to raise awareness of the African American community,” she said.

The national research portal will open in the first half of next year. Currently, anyone over 18 can participate. The NIH is developing a similar data base for children.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter@41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me