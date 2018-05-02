Wanted: Volunteers for large study of DNA, health habits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC will partner up with 100 different organizations from across the country to participate in the National Institutes of Health's research program called All of Us that launches nationwide May 6.

The goal of the program is to enroll 1 million volunteers to donate biological samples and share health care information in order to help researchers understand illnesses and develop treatments.

The program, funded by NIH, is part of the Precision Medicine Initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

“Welcome to the future of health care,” said Dr. Steven Reis, Pitt's associate vice chancellor for clinical research, health sciences, and professor of medicine and of emergency medicine.

The NIH started a pilot version of the program last year. Project participants include the University of California system, as well as participating organizations in New York, Boston, and Detroit, Reis said. All data will be used solely for research purposes.

Both Pitt and UPMC have 5,000 participants, a number they hope will grow to 120,000. They have also received $60 million from the NIH to fund their share. Overall, the NIH will invest $500 million in the program, which is expected to continue for five – possibly longer – years. The program is currently open to only UPMC patients. It will be open to everyone in about a month, Reis said.

Precision medicine is a new approach to treatment of disease that takes people's lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes, into account.

“This is something that is needed,” said Andrew Brown a researcher at Pitt's School of Dental Medicine, who was part of the local beta All of Us. “I am glad I did.”

Participants, usually recruited by their primary care doctor, are asked to fill out a survey that looks overall health habits, as well as where they live and work. Their measurements and blood pressure are taken. They also provide a urine sample.

“It was very easy,” said Janice Yasko, 77, of Evans City. “Being an old lady, I think about these things.”

For Errika Hager, 29, a Plum mother of two, becoming part of the pilot portion of All of Us, was much more personal. She developed gestational diabetes during one of her pregnancies. Plus, her grandmother had breast cancer and another close relative developed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

“For me I also wanted to raise awareness of the African American community,” she said.

The national research portal will open in the first half of next year. Currently, anyone over 18 can participate. The NIH is developing a similar data base for children.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346, or Twitter@41Suzanne.