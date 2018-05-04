Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

Restaurant calorie counts set to go into effect after years of delays

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 4, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
The Eat’N Park mobile app lists nutritional information for items on the menu. Illustration taken at the Waterfront Eat’N Park on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
The Eat’N Park mobile app lists nutritional information for items on the menu. Illustration taken at the Waterfront Eat’N Park on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014.

Updated 4 hours ago

Federal rules requiring chain restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and other food sellers to post calorie counts on their menus are really, actually, truly going to go into effect a year from now, according to the Trump administration.

The Associated Press reported the Food and Drug Administration will put the rule into effect next May, following years of delays.

Some local restaurant chains, such as Eat'n Park and some Big Burrito restaurants, have gone ahead on their own posting some calorie counts on their menus.

The requirements apply to chains with 20 or more locations. Championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, the rule is meant to help people make informed decisions about what they eat when they eat out — people are often surprised to learn how many calories are in the food they order at restaurants.

The rule, passed in 2010, was originally going to go into effect in 2015. Industry groups have raised concerns over burdens they would face displaying calorie counts, and the groups are supporting legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives to address many of the concerns, according to the AP.

