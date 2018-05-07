Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

Plane makes emergency landing in Pittsburgh for passenger

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Wilfredo Lee/AP

Updated 37 minutes ago

An American Airlines flight bound for Cleveland on Saturday made an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after a passenger reportedly suffered an allergic reaction after eating a bag of chips and went into anaphylactic shock.

The passenger, Ashley Spencer, 28, has a severe peanut allergy, according to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla. She also suffers from an autoimmune disease called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a rare systemic vasculitis — inflammation in the wall of blood vessels — predominantly affecting small-sized vessels. EGPA reduces blood flow and can damage the ears, nose, throat, lungs and kidneys.

Spencer, who has spent the last several years receiving treatment for her disease, was treated during the flight by Dr. Erich Kiehl, an electrocphysiology fellow at Cleveland Clinic and another doctor from North Carolina, according to the TV station. The doctors injected Spencer with an Epi-Pen four times and monitored her vital signs.

The plane made an emergency landing in Pittsburgh at 2:30 p.m. and Spencer was rushed to the hospital.

Spencer was taken to an undisclosed hospital after the landing, where she spent Saturday night recovering, the station reported.

