Soldier gets a new ear ... which was growing in her arm

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) were able to craft the new ear for Pvt. Shamika Burrage, 21, by using cartilage from her rib cage.
U.S. Army
Surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) were able to craft the new ear for Pvt. Shamika Burrage, 21, by using cartilage from her rib cage.

Updated 15 hours ago

Doctors at an Army medical facility in Texas were able to surgically give a soldier a new ear that was “grown” in her arm after she lost her own following a car accident, according to Fox News.

“(The ear) will have fresh arteries fresh veins and even a fresh nerve so she'll be able to feel it,” said Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, chief, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso.

The surgery reportedly was a first for the military branch, and Johnson said the team is hopeful that by the time the entire process is completed, it'll look and act like an ear that the soldier was born with.

Surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) were able to craft the new ear for Pvt. Shamika Burrage, 21, by using cartilage from her rib cage, which was inserted beneath the skin on her arm in order to develop new blood vessels in a process called neovascularization.

The crash that affected Burrage's ear occurred in 2016 while she was returning from leave and en route to Fort Bliss, the report said. Burrage, then 19, injured her head and spine, got road rash and lost all use of her left ear .

