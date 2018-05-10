Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

Allan Klapper named president of AHN's planned hospital in Pine

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Allan Klapper
Allegheny Health Network
Allan Klapper

Updated 46 minutes ago

Allegheny Health Network said Thursday it appointed the chairman of its Women's & Children's Institute to be president of a planned 160-bed hospital in Pine.

Dr. Allan Klapper, an obstetrician and gynecologist who joined the health system in 2011, has overseen a growing women's health program that now has 125 affiliated physicians and more than 50 care sites in Western Pennsylvania, according to AHN.

The health system received approval this week from Pine Supervisors to begin building the planned Wexford Hospital this summer. It is scheduled to open in 2021.

“This beautiful new facility will enable people in the North Hills to access high-quality, state-of-the-art health services closer to where they live and work, and I am extremely honored and proud to play such a prominent role in its development and success,” Klapper said in a statement.

The Pine project is part of a larger, $700 million expansion announced last year by AHN and parent company Highmark Health that includes construction of four neighborhood hospitals and renovation of existing facilities in Western Pennsylvania.

