Some lose appetite after CDC tweets photo of ticks on poppyseed muffin

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Lyme disease spread by ticks is a growing problem across the United States.
Pixabay
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted a photo of ticks on a poppyseed as part of a Lyme disease awareness message.
Twitter
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ticked off some people as it attempted to convey a Lyme disease awareness message with images of a poppyseed muffin.

In a tweet last week, the CDC posted a couple of photos with an accompanying question: "Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?"

Images showed a muffin with actual ticks hidden between poppyseeds

Lyme disease is obviously very serious. But the message didn't go over well with everyone.

Each year, more than 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the CDC. However, the CDC estimates the total number of people diagnosed with Lyme disease could exceed 300,000 annually. Left untreated, Lyme can result in neurological disorders, problems with short-term memory, episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath, or heart palpitations.

Three Western Pennsylvania counties had some of the state's highest numbers of Lyme disease cases in 2016, according to data released last year by the state Department of Health. Butler County tallied the most cases in the state with 641. Westmoreland was third with 577 cases. Allegheny had 403, ranking eighth.

So, perhaps the marketing ploy caught the attention of many Americans as tick season is in full swing.

The CDC also apologized ... sort of.

A subsequent Twitter post said: "Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer."

