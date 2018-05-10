Some lose appetite after CDC tweets photo of ticks on poppyseed muffin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ticked off some people as it attempted to convey a Lyme disease awareness message with images of a poppyseed muffin.

In a tweet last week, the CDC posted a couple of photos with an accompanying question: "Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?"

Images showed a muffin with actual ticks hidden between poppyseeds

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

Lyme disease is obviously very serious. But the message didn't go over well with everyone.

Ugh I will never be able to eat poppyseed again — Matthew Martin (@hyperplanes) May 4, 2018

Poppyseeds will never crunch quite the same again. — Sage Blackwood ❄ (@urwalder) May 5, 2018

If your tick is hiding in a pile of poppy seeds it might be difficult. I'm no scientist, but I'm guessing that would be unusual pic.twitter.com/MOswEGvRKh — Dan Beckmann (@BanDeckmann) May 5, 2018

Each year, more than 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported to the CDC. However, the CDC estimates the total number of people diagnosed with Lyme disease could exceed 300,000 annually. Left untreated, Lyme can result in neurological disorders, problems with short-term memory, episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath, or heart palpitations.

Three Western Pennsylvania counties had some of the state's highest numbers of Lyme disease cases in 2016, according to data released last year by the state Department of Health. Butler County tallied the most cases in the state with 641. Westmoreland was third with 577 cases. Allegheny had 403, ranking eighth.

So, perhaps the marketing ploy caught the attention of many Americans as tick season is in full swing.

The CDC also apologized ... sort of.

A subsequent Twitter post said: "Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer."