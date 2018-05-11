6 Pennsylvanians sickened by salmonella-infected eggs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six Pennsylvanians got sick after eating eggs contaminated with salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twenty-nine other people in eight other states also got sick from the eggs, which were sold under multiple brands including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms and Sunups, according to a CDC news release.

All the contaminated eggs came from Rose Acre Farms' Hyde Country Farm in North Carolina, according to the release. Eleven of the people who got sick were hospitalized.

People should throw away or return for a refund any eggs that came from the farm, according to the CDC .

Salmonella infection can range from producing no symptoms to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within eight to 72 hours. Most people recover without treatment, but the infection can cause dehydration and in some cases life-threatening complications.