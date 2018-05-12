Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Pittsburgh is 9th on list of most bothered by ticks

Suzanne Elliott | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

This is one top-10 list that Pittsburghers may not want to brag about.

TruGreen, a national lawn care company headquartered in Memphis, said Pittsburgh ranks 9th out of 10 cities most bothered by ticks, based on its sales and service data.

Chicago topped the list followed in descending order by Hartford; Boston; New Monmouth, N.J.; Washington, D.C.; Rapid City, S.D.; Boise; Dayton, Ohio; and St. Louis.

Adult ticks are the most active in March through May and can be active anytime the temperature gets above freezing and most humans are infected by the bite of an immature tick called a nymph.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Lyme disease in this part of the country is spread by the blacklegged, or deer tick. Symptoms of Lyme include fever, fatigue, headache, joint pain, muscle aches and possibly a bull's eye rash.

For the last six years, Pennsylvania has led the country with the most new cases of Lyme with more than 12,000 residents contracting the disease in 2016, according to the PA Lyme Resources Network. Its mission is to raise awareness of Lyme disease.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me