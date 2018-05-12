Pittsburgh is 9th on list of most bothered by ticks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This is one top-10 list that Pittsburghers may not want to brag about.

TruGreen, a national lawn care company headquartered in Memphis, said Pittsburgh ranks 9th out of 10 cities most bothered by ticks, based on its sales and service data.

Chicago topped the list followed in descending order by Hartford; Boston; New Monmouth, N.J.; Washington, D.C.; Rapid City, S.D.; Boise; Dayton, Ohio; and St. Louis.

Adult ticks are the most active in March through May and can be active anytime the temperature gets above freezing and most humans are infected by the bite of an immature tick called a nymph.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Lyme disease in this part of the country is spread by the blacklegged, or deer tick. Symptoms of Lyme include fever, fatigue, headache, joint pain, muscle aches and possibly a bull's eye rash.

For the last six years, Pennsylvania has led the country with the most new cases of Lyme with more than 12,000 residents contracting the disease in 2016, according to the PA Lyme Resources Network. Its mission is to raise awareness of Lyme disease.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.