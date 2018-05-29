Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Lice treatment center opens in Wexford

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Two lice seen under an electron microscope in a CDC lab. Note the claws used to ngrasp onto individual hairs.
Centers for Disease Control
Two lice seen under an electron microscope in a CDC lab. Note the claws used to ngrasp onto individual hairs.

A Denver couple with Pittsburgh ties has opened a lice treatment center at Wexford, and it hopes to expand.

The Lice Center of America's North Pittsburgh office opened last month.

“Lice are around 365 days and will go on any human head,” co-owner Tami Mantia said. There is enough business in the Pittsburgh area for a new company, she said.

Her husband Mike, an attorney, is a Pittsburgh native.

According to the Centers for Disease Control: adult head lice are roughly 2-3 mm long. Head lice infest the head and neck and attach their eggs to the base of the hair shaft. Lice move by crawling; they cannot hop or fly.

Head lice infestation is spread most commonly by close person-to-person contact. Dogs, cats and other pets do not play a role in the transmission of human lice, according to the CDC website.

Some companies use chemicals to combat lice.

“Chemicals don't always kill all eggs, and it only takes one egg to keep it going,” Tami Mantia said.

Instead, The Lice Center of America FDA-approved process uses controlled, heated air for 90 minutes.

The business is at 1000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 320, Wexford.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me