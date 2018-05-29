Lice treatment center opens in Wexford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Denver couple with Pittsburgh ties has opened a lice treatment center at Wexford, and it hopes to expand.

The Lice Center of America's North Pittsburgh office opened last month.

“Lice are around 365 days and will go on any human head,” co-owner Tami Mantia said. There is enough business in the Pittsburgh area for a new company, she said.

Her husband Mike, an attorney, is a Pittsburgh native.

According to the Centers for Disease Control: adult head lice are roughly 2-3 mm long. Head lice infest the head and neck and attach their eggs to the base of the hair shaft. Lice move by crawling; they cannot hop or fly.

Head lice infestation is spread most commonly by close person-to-person contact. Dogs, cats and other pets do not play a role in the transmission of human lice, according to the CDC website.

Some companies use chemicals to combat lice.

“Chemicals don't always kill all eggs, and it only takes one egg to keep it going,” Tami Mantia said.

Instead, The Lice Center of America FDA-approved process uses controlled, heated air for 90 minutes.

The business is at 1000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 320, Wexford.

