Health

Health Happenings: Get support, donate blood, learn

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host a blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Excela Square at Norwin, 8775 Norwin Ave, North Huntingdon. Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required.

— 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant

— 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., June 28, Excela Square at Norwin, Route 30, North Huntingdon

Details: 877-771-1234

Meetings

• The Pittsburgh Area Neuropathy Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday at Brush Creek Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin. Details: 724 515-7662

Seminars

• The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association is hosting a Soul Shop Suicide prevention training in Latrobe 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 27 at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive. Cost: $20 includes lunch. Counselors: add $10 for 6 CEUs Act 74 compliant. Details: 724-537-7273 or email to pastorbill@princeofpeacelatrobe.com

Support groups

• Cancer Grief Group, 2:30-4 p.m., every Thursday in Our Clubhouse, Route 30 East, Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• These support groups will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— For stroke survivors and their families/caregivers meets, 6-7 p.m. June 26

— Bariatric education and support, 6 p.m. June 27

Details: 877-771-1234

• Al Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Monday at 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant

• Information on Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step drug addiction recovery program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous, is available at 888-251-2426.

• A support group for self-help, sharing and caring by and for people with mental health concerns meets 7-9 p.m. every third Thursday in Mental Health America of Southwestern Pa., 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-6351 x118

