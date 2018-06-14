Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Health

There's no such thing as dry drowning, doctors say

Kate Thayer | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Physicians and water safety experts so-called “dry” or “secondary drowning” may be on the minds of parents when it shouldn’t be, and shifts focus from real concerns.
Pexels
Physicians and water safety experts so-called “dry” or “secondary drowning” may be on the minds of parents when it shouldn’t be, and shifts focus from real concerns.

Updated 21 hours ago

As kids cannonball into summer pools and swim in Lake Michigan, parents keep a watchful eye to make sure they're safe.

But physicians and water safety experts say one worry — so-called “dry” or “secondary drowning” — may be on the minds of parents when it shouldn't be, and shifts focus from real concerns.

“Everyone needs to calm down,” said Dr. Peter Wernicki, member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council. “This whole thing has totally been over-hyped by social media and people who are not knowledgeable on the subject.”

Misconceptions

With summer swim season beginning, tales appear on Facebook pages and Twitter feeds, typically involving a child who was rescued from the water, or gulped down a mouthful, and then stops breathing hours — or even days — later.

But the misconception is that these children showed no symptoms between the time they left the water and when their parents noticed breathing distress, Wernicki said. It leads parents to worry that even if their child seems OK and is breathing normally, they could still be in danger.

“That just doesn't happen,” he said. “A child doesn't (act fine) for eight hours and then die (from drowning).”

In some of these incidents, the child contracted aspiration pneumonia - an infection that develops from water trapped in the lungs. But that isn't drowning, Wernicki said. It's a rare condition, he added, and a child with it would show symptoms, including coughing and labored breathing many hours after leaving the water, and parents would know something was wrong.

The confusion over these conditions led the Red Cross and other medical organizations to advise medical professionals not to use the misleading terms “dry drowning” and “secondary drowning,” Wernicki said. “What people should be talking about is how to prevent drowning.” That includes swimming lessons, CPR training, use of life jackets, pool gates and locks, and parental supervision, he said.

Despite education campaigns to that effect, the misconception remains. Calls from scared parents flood pediatricians' offices, and emergency room doctors examine seemingly fine children after they cough up pool water.

“Either you drown or you don't,” said Dr. Charles Nozicka, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

In the rare cases when a patient develops aspiration pneumonia, they are “still coughing, still breathing fast” in the hours after a water rescue, Nozicka said.

Typically, the body takes care of water in the airway by coughing it out, he said. Then, the symptoms subside.

“If you're in the water, regardless of how short you think it was, if there are any lingering symptoms, you need to seek medical attention,” he said.

But what doctors are seeing is parents bringing in children who show no symptoms, said Dr. Melissa Millewich, an emergency room physician at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill.

They often refer to children they've read about on social media, Millewich said. She informs them there's been no documented case of an asymptomatic child dying from drowning days after leaving the pool. And she offers water safety tips, like encouraging parents to take CPR classes.

Educating parents

Pediatrician Don Seidman said he also tries to educate parents when they call or visit his DuPage Medical Group practice in Elmhurst, Ill., after their child has coughed up water. He estimates there have been one or two calls a week since the weather warmed.

“Actual drowning is a real important thing,” he said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 1 to 14. Because of that, Seidman recommends that parents remain “arm's length distance” from young children, among other common safety tips. “These are the things that matter.”

Dr. Faith Myers of Pediatric Wellness Center in Lemont, Ill., said parents also mistake swallowing water for inhaling water. She calms nervous parents who ask how long they should monitor their children, even if it's been days since they swallowed water.

“Parents are really wanting us to give them reassurance,” she said. “And I get that.”

Kate Thayer is a Chicago Tribune writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me