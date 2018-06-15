Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Five Pennsylvanians infected by Honey Smacks salmonella outbreak

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, June 15, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
President of US Snacks for Kellogg's, Deanie Elsner, speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Getty Images
President of US Snacks for Kellogg's, Deanie Elsner, speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Updated 10 hours ago

Five Pennsylvanians have been sickened by the multistate salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday.

"As with the vast majority of outbreaks and illnesses, we are not releasing the locations of patients to protect patient privacy," spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email.

Anyone with Honey Smacks cereal with a "best if used by" date from June 14, 2018, to June 14, 2019, is advised to not eat it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. on Thursday voluntarily recalled 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce packages of the cereal. None of the cereal makers' other products are impacted by the recall.

Kellogg said it started investigating the third-party manufacturer that makes Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the FDA and CDC about the reported illnesses.

So far, 73 people across 31 states have been infected with salmonella mbandaka. No deaths have been reported, but 24 people have been hospitalized.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the CDC. The illness typically lasts from four to seven days. The CDC advises contacting a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating the cereal.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Related Content
Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states. The ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me