Five Pennsylvanians infected by Honey Smacks salmonella outbreak

Five Pennsylvanians have been sickened by the multistate salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday.

"As with the vast majority of outbreaks and illnesses, we are not releasing the locations of patients to protect patient privacy," spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email.

— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 15, 2018

Anyone with Honey Smacks cereal with a "best if used by" date from June 14, 2018, to June 14, 2019, is advised to not eat it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. on Thursday voluntarily recalled 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce packages of the cereal. None of the cereal makers' other products are impacted by the recall.

Kellogg said it started investigating the third-party manufacturer that makes Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the FDA and CDC about the reported illnesses.

So far, 73 people across 31 states have been infected with salmonella mbandaka. No deaths have been reported, but 24 people have been hospitalized.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the CDC. The illness typically lasts from four to seven days. The CDC advises contacting a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating the cereal.

