Not getting enough sleep? AGH's Dr. Shade offers some tips

Americans' lack of sleep has become so commonplace that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the issue a “public health problem.”

A CDC study found that more than one-third of American adults are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. How can we rectify this problem in our own lives? We asked Dr. Daniel Shade, medical director for Allegheny Health Network's Sleep Medicine program, for a few tips in making 2017 a bit more restful.

It's a new year, how can we get better sleep?

The first step is to make sleep a priority. We must recognize that good sleep, just like exercise and proper nutrition, is essential to a healthy life. A good place to start is to ensure that we get between seven and nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. We should practice good sleep hygiene: limiting light exposure prior to bedtime (this includes iPhones, television, computers), avoiding stressful activities close to bedtime, maintaining a stable bed and awake time, avoiding excessive alcohol, and refraining from tobacco use, among other strategies. If someone suspects they may have a sleep disorder, for example, obstructive sleep apnea, they should see a sleep specialist.

What are the main causes of sleep deprivation?

There are many causes of sleep deprivation. Intrinsic sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless limb syndrome and many others can cause sleep disruption and lead to unrefreshing and non-restorative sleep. One of the major causes however is simple lack of adequate sleep time. We do not prioritize sleep. We live in a 24/7 society, and are able to work and play at all hours. In the past, humans slept when it was dark, and awakened with the sunrise. Now, our natural rhythms are disrupted and we inhibit our body's natural sleep mechanisms by utilizing illuminated screens at night, or working late in a lighted environment. We need to realize that even though we can work longer hours and cut into our sleep time, in the long run, our health and productivity will suffer.

Are sleep medications like Ambien effective, or dangerous?

Ambien and other sedatives and hypnotics can be useful in the short term to try to break the cycle of sleeplessness in patients who suffer from insomnia. These medications must be taken under the careful supervision of a physician who is knowledgeable in their usage and side effect profile.

Every effort, however, must be taken to try to identify the cause of insomnia. Many studies show that cognitive behavioral therapy, for insomnia is at least as effective if not more effective than medication in the long run, and certainly is safer. The therapy involves identifying triggers leading to the inability to sleep, and provides the patient with a solid foundation to work on their personal sleep hygiene.