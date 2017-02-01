In a Heartbeat: Is burnt food bad for you?

The United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency last week launched a campaign warning people that burnt or roasted foods are a potential cancer risk. The agency warns that acrylamide, a chemical created by cooking starchy foods at high temperatures, is a possible carcinogen. The agency recommends cooking starchy foods to a golden color rather than blackening them, and eating carbohydrates in moderation. Evidence on the cancer risk of acrylamides is mixed — studies have shown that extremely high doses of the chemical can increase cancer risk in rats, according to the American Cancer Society, but no cancer link has been proven in humans. We turned for more information to Dr. Scott Long, the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute's system director of medical oncology.

In your view, does the evidence gathered so far on acrylamides support a link to cancer in humans?

There is always some level of concern when any substance is associated with the development of tumors in experimental animals. However, based on the studies performed to date, the American Cancer Society's stated position regarding acrylamide exposure is that “there are currently no cancer types for which there is clearly an increased risk related to acrylamide intake”. Acrylamide is primarily used in a number of industrial processes, and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency has established workplace exposure limits. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does regulate acrylamide in drinking water, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does regulate the amount of residual acrylamide in a variety of materials that come in contact with food. However, there are currently no U.S. federal guidelines regarding the presence of acrylamide in food itself.

Should I be concerned about cancer if I eat an average amount of roasted foods – say a couple times a week?

The association of the presence of acrylamide in foods prepared a certain way was only first described in 2002 by researchers in Sweden, but there is no reason to believe that this has not been true for many years. Acrylamide is formed by an interaction between certain reducing sugars and amino acids (asparagine) at elevated temperatures. This reaction primarily occurs in starchy foods, heated to temperatures of greater than 250 degrees for a period of time long enough to cause a browning of the food, or caramelization of the food. The levels of acrylamide that laboratory animals were exposed to were often thousands of times the levels that we would be exposed to by eating a moderate amount of roasted or browned foods. Based on the data available today, I would not be concerned.

How do cancer risks from acrylamide compare to risks from other environmental carcinogens?

Although limits have been set for direct contact exposure to this chemical, there are no clearly defined dietary limits of ingestion, and the potential for developing cancer from ingestion has not been clearly defined, or proven. As such, any defined carcinogen, such as asbestos, cigarette smoke, chemicals such as benzene, and vinyl chloride, heavy metals, ultraviolet radiation, and radon carry a much higher risk of cancer than that for acrylamide. It is also worth stating that cigarette smoking results in much higher levels of acrylamide in the blood than any known food source.