Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
In a Heartbeat

Light therapy can help eliminate your winter blues

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dr. Alicia Kaplan

Updated 1 hour ago

Feeling blue and out of sorts? It's very possible you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder or SAD. This condition usually crops up in people during the shorter, darker days of winter. What are the best ways to cope in wintry Western Pennsylvania? We asked Dr. Alicia Kaplan, an Allegheny Health Network psychiatrist about the effectiveness of light therapy.

Does light therapy truly fight the winter blues?

When sunlight decreases during the shorter days of winter, usually in January and February, many individuals experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or subsyndromal symptoms referred to as the “ winter blues”. Subsyndromal means the symptoms do not quite meet the criteria for a major depressive episode. One treatment option may include exposure to bright light therapy, a treatment to which many suffers from SAD have responded well. Several studies have indicated that artificial bright white light is effective for patients with SAD, and responses or remission will occur in about 60 percent of patients. In addition, bright light therapy for SAD is of increased benefit if used early in the morning, and used from the early fall until late spring. Light therapy should be recommended and monitored by one's health provider to make sure there are no contraindications such as risk of hypomania, or retinal disease, or the patient being on a photosensitizing medication.

What is happening scientifically to people who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Seasonal Affective Disorder usually is characterized as a type of recurring major depression that begins in the fall or early winter and ends during the spring or summer. During this time, those affected often have increased sleep, increased fatigue, increased appetite, increased carbohydrate craving, and weight gain. These are referred to as atypical symptoms of depression. Alterations in levels of serotonin — a neurotransmitter in the brain — as well as overproduction of melatonin, and altered circadian rhythms have been referred to as contributing factors in SAD. It is important to understand that depressive symptoms may be minimal, mild or to an extreme severity and it is important that one be assessed by a mental health professional for appropriate treatment. This may include a sole treatment, or combination of psychotherapy or talk therapy, bright light therapy, or psychiatric medication which can be very helpful.

How much should one invest in light therapy if they want to try it?

Light boxes usually range in price from about $100 to $400. They may or may not be covered by your health insurance. We recommend light boxes that provide an exposure to 10,000 lux of light, without harmful ultraviolet rays.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.