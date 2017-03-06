Ticks likely to invade earlier in Western Pennsylvania this year

We know the warmer weather means early onset of seasonal allergies. More bad news: It also means deer ticks may be invading earlier than normal. What does that mean for Pennsylvanians, where Lyme disease already is prevalent? We asked Dr. Michelle Paulson, an infectious disease specialist for Allegheny Health Network.

Will ticks be out earlier than normal this year?

The warmer weather means that ticks could be out earlier than normal. A bulk of new Lyme disease infections typically occur in the spring and summer, but with the warmer temperatures, it is possible that we will see cases earlier this year.

Are ticks dormant during winter?

The ticks that transmit Lyme disease are not killed during winter but remain dormant. However, the adult ticks in particular may become active when temperatures rise above freezing. Therefore, since this winter has been fairly mild, tick activity may be increased as compared to harsher winters.

Why does Pennsylvaniahave such a high incidence of Lyme disease?

There are several areas within the United States that have high incidences of Lyme disease, which include the Northeastern portion of the U.S. and Great Lakes regions. This is due to the distribution of the Ixodes scapularis tick, commonly known as the deer tick or black-legged tick, which transmits Lyme disease, in combination with small mammals that serve as a reservoir for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Pennsylvania has a large population of Ixodes ticks and deer which ticks often feed upon. These factors, unfortunately, make Pennsylvania an ideal place for Lyme disease to flourish.