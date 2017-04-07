What UPMC is doing to guard against a deadly 'superbug'

UPMC is taking special precautions against an antibiotic-resistant “superbug” that arrived in the United States last fall. Candida auris, first reported in the U.S. in November, is a deadly type of yeast that can enter patients' bloodstreams and infect their bodies. Dr. Minh-Hong Nguyen, director of UPMC's Antimicrobial Management Program and Transplant Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Cornelius Clancy, director of the University of Pittsburgh Division of Infectious Diseases' Mycology Program, discuss the pathogen.

What are the risks of Candida auris?

Candida auris causes bloodstream and other infections that are resistant to most antifungal drugs. These infections have been associated with mortality rates of up to 50 percent among patients hospitalized at other centers.

Are you taking any precautionsto prepare for the pathogen?

Yes – although we haven't experienced the superbug, we've had several conferences with our infectious diseases physicians, infection control practitioners and clinical microbiology laboratory staff to prepare for C. auris. We have mechanisms in place to diagnose infections immediately, and we have plans in place to prevent its spread in the hospital. We've also consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained reference samples. We are fully confident that we have all the proper testing equipment to detect C. auris in real time.

Why is early detection important?

Being able to rapidly and accurately diagnose C. auris means that clinicians can quickly move an infected patient into an isolation room, provide medications and care to help fight the infection, and create the best possible odds to avoid spreading it to other patients. Clinically, the course of C. auris infections isn't much different than other Candida species that more commonly infect hospitalized patients. However, it has proven incredibly difficult to eradicate once it enters a hospital, causing long-standing outbreaks. This is why early detection measures, like what we have put in place at UPMC, are so important.