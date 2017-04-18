Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
In a Heartbeat

What new prostate recommendations mean for men

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 7:06 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent advisory panel of national experts on evidence-based medicine, released new recommendations last week that calls for the prostate screening test to be an individual decision for men 55 to 69. We asked Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, a urologist at Allegheny Health Network and president and CEO of Allegheny General Hospital, to explain the significance of the changes.

Can you sort out these new guidelines out for us?

The United States Preventive Services Task Force previously recommended against routine prostate cancer screening with PSA (prostate-specific antigen- a blood test). Now, the USPSTF says that men age 55 to 69 need to discuss the benefits of testing with their doctor, and decide on an individual basis whether to undergo screening. The USPSTF does not recommend that men older than age 70 undergo PSA screening, which is consistent with prior recommendations. Also, if your father or brother has/had prostate cancer then screening should start at 45.

Why do the guidelines keep changing?

Most men older than age 70 have a focus of prostate cancer (cells that can be seen only microscopically), and for most of them their cancer will not impair their quality of life or lead to their demise. The problem is that we don't know at the time of diagnosis which men have form of prostate cancer which will lead to their demise or impair their quality of life. Also, newer data confirms the fact that screening saves lives. USPSTF's change in recommendation came about as a result of a European study which found fewer deaths (20%) and fewer cases of cancer spreading among men who chose to be screened as opposed to those that did not. As a result of screening, there is always the risk of side effects caused by a biopsy, though in my experience those side effects tend to be overplayed — serious complications from testing are very uncommon. Therefore, the first decision to be made is between the patient and his physician as to whether or not the patient wishes to undergo screening. The screening blood test is uncomfortable but not risky. By USPSTF changing positions, screening is now officially approved and covered by insurance programs sponsored by the Federal Government.

What should men in this age bracket be asking their doctors?

“Why shouldn't I be screened?”

In my opinion, when you look at the risks versus the potential benefits, it's difficult to argue against screening. However, as with any kind of screening test including colonoscopy, cholesterol or pap smear, a discussion needs to take place between a patient and his doctor prior to obtaining the information for the procedure. Every patient has the right to decide what they wish to do and if they decide not to undergo screening it is their right to do so. An informed decision is always best thus the advice to discuss the situation with a health care professional who knows you best, your doctor.

