Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
In a Heartbeat

Anti-HIV ring shows promise in trial

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Clinical trials of an anti-HIV vaginal ring show promise for helping women avoid the virus, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where an estimated 1,000 women ages 15 to 25 are infected every day. The device functions similarly to contraceptive rings, slowly releasing the antiretroviral drug dapivirine. Women replace it themselves once a month. The ring was tested in trials run by the National Institutes of Health-funded by Microbicide Trials Network and the International Partnership for Microbicides, a nonprofit that developed the ring. Sharon Hillier, principal investigator of the Microbicide Trials Network, is based in Pittsburgh at Magee-Womens Research Institute. Below, Hillier answers questions about the trials.

How were the trials designed?

The trials enrolled 96 young women between 15 and 17 years old who had had sex at least once. They were randomly assigned to use either the dapivirine vaginal ring or a placebo ring, with 73 women assigned to use the dapivirine ring and 23 women to use the placebo.

What are the results of the study?

The study found no differences in safety outcomes between the dapivirine ring and the placebo ring. Forty-two percent of participants said they had never removed the ring except to replace it. In the dapivirine group, 87 percent of plasma samples had detectable levels of drug suggestive of the ring being used the previous day; 95 percent of the rings returned after use had drug levels that suggested regular use during the previous month. Ninety-five percent said the ring was easy to use, and 74 percent indicated they were not aware of the ring during daily activities. Some were worried that their partner would feel it during sex, but overall, 93 percent of participants said they liked the ring.

How are these results important?

The dapivirine ring was shown to be both safe and help protect against HIV in the trials, which together enrolled more than 4,500 women ages 18 to 45. IPM is seeking regulatory approval of the ring for adult women based on the results of these trials and supporting studies. Regulatory authorities could consider expanding approval of the ring to include girls under age 18. Finding the ring safe and well tolerated by U.S. adolescent girls, MTN researchers are now planning a second study, called REACH, that will collect safety data among adolescent girls and young women in Africa, who are among the most vulnerable population at risk of acquiring HIV.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.