Perspectives

Survey: 46 percent of Pennsylvanians seek diagnosis online

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
metro creative graphics

Updated 12 hours ago

“Cyberchondria” is the term cited by a Washington state law firm to describe the anxiety people may feel if they're uncertain about medical information they find online but don't consult a doctor to seek advice.

According to The Tinker Law Group, a firm specializing in medical malpractice cases, a large portion of Americans could be susceptible to that nervous state. It cites a national survey of 3,000 adults, indicating that 44 percent of Americans use the internet to self-diagnose rather than seeing a medical professional, and 15 percent suffer from related anxiety.

Pennsylvanians are slightly more likely to rely on online medical data — at a rate of 45.7 percent, according to the survey. Among neighboring states, the numbers are higher in New York and New Jersey — 49 percent and 50 percent, respectively — and lower in West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio — 25 percent, 31.6 percent and 37.5 percent.

Least likely to search their symptoms online are Oregon residents, at just 13 percent, while those in Arkansas are the most reliant on internet medical information, at 83 percent.

The survey also indicates 30 percent of Americans use home remedies to deal with health issues — including 36 percent of women and 29 percent of men.

When it comes to diagnosing a child's symptoms, 32 percent of men indicated they would search online compared to just 12 percent of women.

It's always best to seek a professional diagnosis of health symptoms, the firm notes.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

